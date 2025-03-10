Come and Take It: Senate Committee to talk making cannon Texas State Gun

TEXAS (KXXV) — A Texas Senate committee is holding a public hearing to consider a resolution making a the cannon the official state gun of Texas.

It's now been referred to the State Affairs Committee.

The resolution highlights Texas history surrounding the cannon. Part of the text reads:

"The very first conflict of the Texas Revolution, the Battle of Gonzales, was fought over a cannon; on October A 2, 1835, the 150 Texian rebels at Gonzales refused to surrender their bronze six-pounder to Mexican dragoons; they pointed instead to the cannon and declared, "Come and take it!"; during the ensuing battle, this memorable catchphrase and a painted image of the cannon itself were raised on a makeshift flag that was created by the women of Gonzales; the legendary flag has since become one of the iconic images of the Lone Star State; and WHEREAS, In 1836, the defenders of the Alamo boasted the largest artillery contingent west of the Mississippi, an assortment of 18 to 21 artillery pieces, and after the Mexican army captured the fort, the cannons were destroyed or abandoned nearby; when the Alamo was avenged six weeks later by the Texian victory at the Battle of San Jacinto, the famous Twin Sisters, two six-pounders that had been donated to the rebellion by the people of Cincinnati, Ohio, played a decisive role in the defeat of Santa Anna's army."

To read and see the full details on the SCR 22 Bill, click here.