Austin Police investigate death of 19-year-old girl following Texas A&M and Texas game

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of 19-year-old Brianna Aguilera, who police say died early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m.

According to APD, officers responded at 12:46 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive adult, later identified by police as Aguilera, at 2101 Rio Grande Street in Austin. When officers arrived, they found the woman unresponsive and later pronounced her dead at 12:57 a.m.

Police say they are not investigating her death as a homicide and there is no indication of suspicious circumstances.

There is a GoFundMe page that has already surpassed its $12,000 goal. According to the GoFundMe page, organized by Amabelii Fernandez for Stephanie Rodriguez as a beneficiary, Aguilera was attending Texas A&M University and studying to be a lawyer. She was attending a tailgate and the Texas A&M and Texas game in Austin on Friday with friends, but the "details surrounding what happened next remain unclear, and her mother is still awaiting answers."

The Travis County medical Examiner's Office will officially determine her cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.