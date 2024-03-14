Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy in El Paso

UPDATE (3/14, 11:45 a.m.)

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso police said they are no longer looking for a grey 2020 Dodge Journey SUV.

Police said they believe Miguel is now driving a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with a Texas license plate of TX-TRH6179.

El Paso Police Department

ORIGINAL

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing a 2-year-old boy named Kenji Adonis Montoya in El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department said Kenji was last seen with his father, Miguel Angel Montoya, 30.

Texas DPS said Kenji and Miguel were last seen in the 11200 block of Kingfish Ct in El Paso around 8:45 p.m. on March 13.

El Paso police said Miguel is wanted for a felony criminal warrant of domestic violence. According to their alert, Miguel brandished a weapon during the offense and fled the scene with Kenji in a grey 2020 Dodge Journey SUV.

Kenji is 2'5", has brown eyes, brown hair, and weighs about 28 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Spider-Man long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Miguel is 5'6", has brown eyes, brown hair, and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Dragon Z baseball cap, a black leather jacket, and a blue shirt.

The vehicle is a grey 2020 Dodge Journey SUV with a Texas license plate numbered TKR0213.

Anyone with information on Kenji or Miguel's whereabouts should call 911 or Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040. You can also report information to Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 to stay anonymous.