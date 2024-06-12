Amber Alert discontinued after abducted 6-year-old girl out of San Antonio was found safe

UPDATE

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 6-year-old Kennedy Harrington has been found safe.

"Moments ago, deputies reported that Kennedy Harrington was safely dropped off with family. Deputies are currently out with her and have reported that she is safe," the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Deandre left the residence before deputies arrived.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl around San Antonio. Texas DPS officials are calling this a child abduction.

6-year-old Kennedy Harrington was last seen at a residence in the 13100 block of Beals Circle in west Bexar County around 7:47a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Officials said Kennedy's father, 36-year-old Deandre Harrington, is a suspect in her abduction. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Deandre is driving a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu from a rental company.

"Prior to making contact with family and Deandre taking his daughter, it was reported that he was experiencing a crisis and investigators are urgently attempting to locate them both," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Kennedy is approximately 3'6", weighs around 60 pounds, has sandy-colored hair, and hazel eyes.

Deandre is approximately 5'9", weighs around 209 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of the letter "P" on his wedding finger, and a tattoo of the letter "J" on his left leg.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or email them at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.