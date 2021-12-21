$10K reward offered for help finding Texas 3-year-old

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl they believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

A $10,000 reward is on the table for information that will bring home 3-year-old Lina Sarda Khil, according to News4San Antonio. The reward was offered by Islamic Center of San Antonio.

Police are looking for Khil, a white female who is 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes.

Khil has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio.

If you have any information about this missing girl, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.