AG Ken Paxton seeks to remove the charter of Beto O'Rourke's organization for unlawful conduct

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an amended petition in his litigation against former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke to revoke the Charter of Powered by People, the organization responsible for, "deceptively fundraising and handing out 'Beto Bribes' to Democrat legislators in exchange for breaking quorum."

“Robert and his unlawful influence scheme, Powered by People, have deceived donors, bought off Texas politicians, and unlawfully assisted runaway Democrats in avoiding arrest. As much as Robert and the sell-out Democrats might wish to ignore them, we do have laws that must be followed. I have asked the court to enforce its previous TRO, throw Beto behind bars, and revoke Powered by People’s charter for its unlawful conduct. There must be consequences.” - AG Ken Paxton

AG Paxton sued O'Rourke last Friday for operating a misleading and fraudulent scheme to raise personal funds for rogue runaway lawmakers breaking quorum while advertising it as political fundraising.

"The same day, a court ordered O'Rourke and his organization, Powered by People, to stop their unlawful fundraising operation and expenditures," Paxton's press release read. "However, less than 24 hours later, O'Rourke told a crowd in Fort Worth that he would continue fundraising in blatant violation of the restraining order. According to O'Rourke, 'there are no refs in this game, f*** the rules.'"

AG Paxton responded with filing a motion for contempt.

Now, he's filed an amended petition and is pursuing a quo warranto action in the Tarrant County District Court to terminate Powered by People's ability to do business in the state of Texas due to its legal violations.

You can read the filing here.