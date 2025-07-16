AG Ken Paxton launches investigation into Mars, Inc for deceptive practices

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Mars, Incorporated for deceptive trade practices related to food products. The investigation focuses on alleged violations of Texas consumers’ rights.

There is a Mars Wrigley Confectionery located in Waco.

In 2016, Mars pledged to remove all artifiical colors from its human food products, but Paxton says the company has not done so for U.S. offerings. Evidence has linked artificial colors to health issues like ADHD, autism, and cancer.

“It’s clear that the movement to remove artificial colorings from our food supply is making incredible progress, and it’s time for Mars to follow the lead of other companies like Nestle and Hershey by removing synthetic dyes from its products. For the health of Texans and all Americans, Mars must fulfill its 2016 pledge to get rid of these toxic ingredients,” said Attorney General Paxton.

