3 dead, 2 injured in Katy rental property shooting

KATY, Texas — A shooting at a short-term rental property in Katy, Texas left at least three dead and two others injured.

Police said it's unclear if the shooter or shooters crashed the gathering or were attendees.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

At least three people are dead and two others recovering in the hospital following a shooting at a short-term rental property in Katy.

Officials believe there were more than a dozen people inside the home early Sunday morning when someone opened fire.

Authorities say it's not clear if the shooter or shooters crashed the gathering, or if they were invited.

The shooting is still under investigation.