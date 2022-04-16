Texas mother calls police on herself; young child and meth found at home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Section, Narcotics Unit, entered a home after based on a report from Patrol District 3 stating they received a call.

Authorities said the call was from a woman; the mother, who notified the police saying she was unable to take care of her 2-year-old child due to being under the influence.

Units of the narcotics division discovered materials used in the manufacturing of crystal meth inside the home, according to authorities.

Additionally, both liquid and crystallized meth were found on the property.

Authorities said the combined total of the two substances was around 200 kilograms.

The 2-year-old child was given to CPS and the woman was arrested, said authorities.

The value of the illicit substances was around $2 million, authorities said.

The substance the woman consumed was not disclosed.