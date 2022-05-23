Texas man arrested for child sexual assault released after posting $50K bond

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A 46-year-old man arrested for child sexual assault has been released after posting bail, said officials.

Polk County Sheriff's Office (Facebook) Jason Wayne Bennett, 46, of Livingston, Texas.

Jason Wayne Bennett of Livingston, Texas, was arrested on the charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett turned himself into the Polk County Jail on Wednesday, May 18, after detectives had obtained a warrant for his arrest the day prior.

An investigation into Bennett started after a female child reported that he had sexually abused her multiple times at his home.

The child was forensically interviewed and transported to St. Luke’s Health – Memorial Hospital, where further exams were completed to obtain the warrant, said officials.

Bennett has since been released after posting $50,000 in bond.

He will be required to follow the "conditions of a protective order and other bond conditions protecting the child from further contact," according to Polk County police.

Anyone with information in reference to this case, or any other case, is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, at 936-327-6810.