Texas inmate earns GED, receives 'special' graduation party

POTTER COUNTY, Texas — A Texas inmate received his GED and a special graduation party this Friday.

"We had another one of our inmates decided to change his directions and he finished his GED and we had a graduation for him!" the Potter County Sheriff's Office wrote.

The photo has since gone viral, with online users commenting, "Congratulations!" and wishing the inmate well.

"Special when they decide to do better and try to make it to where they don't come back to jail! Congratulations" PSCO said.

Around 136,000 people are currently incarcerated under federal or state jurisdiction in Texas; the highest of any U.S. state.

