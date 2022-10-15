Texas high school football scores: Week 8

Here are Texas high school football scores as compiled by the Associated Press for Friday, Oct.14, 2022:

LOCAL PREP FOOTBALL

STATEWIDE

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 51, Aldine Davis 15

Alief Hastings 31, Alief Elsik 14

Allen 31, McKinney 28

Arlington Lamar 28, Grand Prairie 21

Arlingtoan Martin 69, Arlington Houston 14

Austin Vandegrift 30, Round Rock 22

Austin Westlake 29, Dripping Springs 10

Belton 43, Pflugerville Connally 21

Byron Nelson 45, Keller 17

Cedar Hill 23, Dallas Skyline 0

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 39, Round Rock Stony Point 33

Channelview 48, Pasadena Dobie 35

Cibolo Steele 49, San Marcos 14

Clear Brook 16, League City Clear Creek 14

Conroe Oak Ridge 54, Cleveland 0

Converse Judson 27, Schertz Clemens 24

Coppell 49, Plano East 14

Dallas Jesuit 58, Richardson Berkner 31

De Soto 86, Mansfield Lake Ridge 26

Deer Park 47, Pasadena Memorial 14

Denton Guyer 62, Denton Braswell 7

Dickinson 49, Clute Brazoswood 9

Duncanville 38, Mansfield 3

Edinburg 36, Edinburg Economedes 16

Edinburg Vela 59, McAllen 7

EP Americas 49, EP El Dorado 42

EP Franklin 26, El Paso Eastlake 12

Euless Trinity 65, FW Chisholm Trail 13

Fort Bend Bush 13, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Galena Park North Shore 56, Beaumont West Brook 7

Garland Naaman Forest 47, South Garland 7

Garland Rowlett 27, North Garland 26

Harlingen 41, Brownsville Hanna 0

Hewitt Midway 24, Copperas Cove 21

Houston King 55, Beaumont United 0

Houston Stratford 59, Houston Spring Woods 0

Humble Summer Creek 56, Humble Kingwood 7

Irving MacArthur 45, Irving 7

Justin Northwest 35, Lewisville The Colony 29

Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Paetow 24

Keller Fossil Ridge 38, Haltom 10

Killeen Ellison 27, Killeen 26

Killeen Shoemaker 50, Waco 0

Klein 37, Waller 7

Klein Collins 18, Klein Forest 17

Lake Travis 45, Austin Anderson 21

Laredo Nixon 56, SA South San Antonio 35

League City Clear Springs 38, Houston Clear Lake 7

Lewisville 42, Plano 14

Lewisville Hebron 38, Lewisville Flower Mound 14

Lewisville Marcus 42, Plano West 20

Longview 42, North Mesquite 19

Mansfield Summit 56, Corsicana 21

McAllen Memorial 53, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

Mesquite Horn 24, Tyler Legacy 16

New Braunfels 35, SA East Central 13

New Braunfels Canyon 49, Kyle Lehman 14

North Crowley 47, Weatherford 27

Pearland Dawson 21, Pearland 14

PSJA North 63, McAllen Rowe 14

Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson 10

Rockwall 63, North Forney 14

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 22, Manor 0

Round Rock Westwood 17, Round Rock McNeil 15

SA Northside Brandeis 33, SA Roosevelt 23

SA Northside Brennan 59, SA Northside Stevens 0

SA Northside Taft 43, Sotomayor 7

San Angelo Central 57, Odessa 34

San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 3

Smithson Valley 63, SA MacArthur 3

South Grand Prairie 44, Arlington 30

Spring 34, Aldine MacArthur 0

Temple 31, Hutto 27

The Woodlands 34, The Woodlands College Park 3

Waxahachie 31, Mansfield Legacy 21

Weslaco 21, Los Fresnos 17

Weslaco East 22, Donna 14

Wolfforth Frenship 42, Midland 38

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 39, Leander 15

Abilene Cooper 50, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Aledo 64, Burleson Centennial 21

Amarillo Caprock 14, Lubbock Monterey 13

Arlington Seguin 47, Joshua 7

Austin Crockett 56, Austin William Travis 6

Austin LBJ 70, Austin Navarro 0

Austin McCallum 44, Austin LASA 14

Azle 28, Saginaw 21

Brenham 17, Rosenberg Lamar 3

Brownsville Lopez 28, Donna North 14

Brownsville Porter 35, Pharr Valley View 23

Canutillo 49, EP Andress 20

Canyon Randall 45, Pampa 35

CC Calallen 37, Alice 30

CC Flour Bluff 43, Mercedes 26

CC Miller 42, CC Moody 0

Cedar Park 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7

College Station 27, Leander Glenn 24, OT

Crosby 69, Baytown Sterling 21

Crowley 35, FW Paschal 7

Dallas Adams 46, Carrollton Turner 21

Dallas Highland Park 51, Irving Nimitz 6

Denton 49, Carrollton Creekview 27

El Paso 21, EP Jefferson 15

Elgin 36, Waco University 35

EP Chapin 40, EP Burges 7

EP Riverside 51, San Elizario 6

Fort Bend Hightower 50, Richmond George Ranch 0

Friendswood 30, Rosenberg Terry 6

Frisco Independence 36, Frisco Memorial 16

Frisco Reedy 42, Sherman 6

Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 14

FW Arlington Heights 41, Colleyville Heritage 31

FW Wyatt 50, FW Polytechnic 7

Galveston Ball 63, Houston Milby 0

Georgetown 59, Georgetown East View 19

Grapevine 31, FW Southwest 6

Gregory-Portland 46, Edcouch-Elsa 0

Houston Austin 22, Sharpstown 0

Houston Waltrip 22, Houston Sterling 21

La Joya Palmview 17, Rio Grande City 14

Lancaster 56, Forney 6

Lubbock Cooper 11, Abilene 8

Lucas Lovejoy 49, Crandall 35

McKinney North 53, Lufkin 51

Mission Memorial 35, PSJA Southwest 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 51, Bryan Rudder 3

Mount Pleasant 45, Nacogdoches 13

N. Richland Hills Birdville 68, Dallas Sunset 0

New Caney Porter 35, La Porte 14

Pflugerville Weiss 38, Bryan 13

Plainview 62, Lubbock 19

Port Arthur Memorial 63, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Port Neches-Groves 35, Dayton 28

Red Oak 49, Cleburne 3

Royse City 43, Mesquite 38

SA Alamo Heights 48, SA Harlandale 0

SA Brackenridge 22, SA Lanier 19

SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 14

SA Houston 21, SA McCollum 19

SA Southside 29, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

SA Southwest 21, Castroville Medina Valley 12

SA Veterans Memorial 44, Bastrop 32

SA Wagner 47, Boerne-Champion 7

Saginaw Boswell 20, Hurst Bell 13

Seguin 41, Buda Hays 34

Sharyland Pioneer 43, Roma 35, OT

Somerset 21, Fredericksburg 10

Sulphur Springs 28, Mabank 17

Terrell 49, Princeton 13

Texarkana Texas 42, Marshall 35

Texas City 50, Fort Bend Willowridge 6

Tomball 35, Tomball Memorial 27

Tyler 21, West Mesquite 0

Uvalde 22, SA Kennedy 17

Victoria East 52, CC King 14

Victoria West 54, CC Ray 10

Whitehouse 56, Hallsville 42

Willis 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Wylie East 26, Wylie 19

CLASS 4A

Anna 42, Kaufman 21

Aubrey 47, Krum 19

Bandera 29, Pearsall 22

Beeville Jones 42, Rockport-Fulton 32

Bellville 28, Sealy 7

Brookshire Royal 52, Wharton 12

Bullard 29, Canton 21

Burnet 28, Marble Falls 14

Caddo Mills 7, Quinlan Ford 6

Canyon 32, Hereford 0

Carthage 49, Rusk 0

CC West Oso 81, Robstown 57

Celina 37, Wilmer-Hutchins 17

Center 63, Van 21

China Spring 42, Waco La Vega 7

Clint 28, Clint Mountain View 27

Cuero 56, Gonzales 13

Dallas Lincoln 68, Wills Point 30

Decatur 31, Wichita Falls 27, OT

Devine 54, Carrizo Springs 6

El Campo 48, Needville 7

Fairfield 28, Groesbeck 7

Ferris 42, Hillsboro 35

Fischer Canyon Lake 38, Davenport 35

Gainesville 36, Bridgeport 19

Gatesville 49, Salado 35

Geronimo Navarro 48, Jarrell 31

Gilmer 59, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 20

Glen Rose 69, Godley 35

Hamshire-Fannett 61, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

Hondo 35, Lytle 13

Huffman Hargrave 29, Splendora 0

Iowa Park 25, Bowie 22, OT

Kilgore 42, Henderson 21

La Feria 35, Hidalgo 34

La Grange 44, Caldwell 10

La Vernia 17, Floresville 9

Lampasas 42, Taylor 13

Liberty Hill 35, Lockhart 14

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Livingston 12

Llano 35, Marion 7

Lorena 63, Rockdale 20

Lubbock Estacado 42, Andrews 36, OT

Lumberton 47, Vidor 21

Madisonville 65, Robinson 23

Melissa 54, Denison 44

Midland Greenwood 35, Sweetwater 7

Midlothian Heritage 38, Ennis 35

Monahans 38, Fort Stockton 29

Nevada Community 35, Paris 28

Palestine 55, Jacksonville 52

Paris North Lamar 27, Longview Spring Hill 20

Pecos 16, Fabens 14

Pleasanton 25, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19

Poteet 42, Cotulla 14

Raymondville 20, Port Isabel 17

SA Brooks 60, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 28

Seminole 48, Borger 32

Silsbee 61, Liberty 6

Sinton 43, Orange Grove 6

Smithville 27, Giddings 7

Snyder 35, Graham 21

Springtown 56, Mineral Wells 22

Stafford 14, Freeport Brazosport 7

Stephenville 63, Waxahachie Life 20

Sunnyvale 58, Dallas Roosevelt 13

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 35, Pittsburg 0

Tyler Chapel Hill 79, Lindale 45

Vernon 28, Breckenridge 21

West Orange-Stark 47, Bridge City 0

Wimberley 63, Manor New Tech 0

Zapata 41, Kingsville King 0

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 40, Lubbock Roosevelt 21

Anahuac 45, East Chambers 20

Anderson-Shiro 29, Warren 8

Bangs 42, San Saba 35

Bells 82, Blue Ridge 32

Big Lake Reagan County 24, Sonora 21

Bishop 21, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Boling 42, Altair Rice 7

Boyd 42, Ponder 35

Brock 39, Whitesboro 35

Brownfield 30, Lamesa 22

Buffalo 21, Clifton 13, OT

Bushland 68, Amarillo River Road 0

Callisburg 34, WF City View 21

Cameron Yoe 58, McGregor 21

Canadian 42, Spearman 3

CC London 41, Palacios 7

Childress 48, Tulia 15

Cisco 47, Stamford 14

Coleman 42, Hamilton 7

Comanche 53, Jacksboro 33

Comfort 38, Karnes City 14

Daingerfield 54, Elysian Fields 6

De Kalb 61, Pattonville Prairiland 0

Denver City 28, Slaton 22

Diboll 54, Shepherd 26

Early 41, Brady 27

East Bernard 35, Danbury 7

Edgewood 56, Quitman 14

Edna 46, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

El Maton Tidehaven 33, Wallis Brazos 13

Falfurrias 50, Progreso 0

Franklin 49, Troy 14

Frankston 22, Hawkins 16

Friona 55, Dimmitt 14

Ganado 58, Bloomington 0

George West 30, Banquete 22

Gladewater 22, Gladewater Sabine 13

Goliad 56, Aransas Pass 0

Grandview 69, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

Gunter 54, Howe 21

Hallettsville 41, Hempstead 0

Hebbronville 34, Odem 33

Hemphill 42, New Waverly 35

Hitchcock 33, Columbus 28

Holliday 41, Henrietta 14

Hughes Springs 32, New Diana 8

Idalou 28, Coahoma 16

Jefferson 16, Atlanta 8

Jourdanton 35, Crystal City 0

Kirbyville 52, Cleveland Tarkington 28

Lago Vista 70, Austin Achieve 0

Leonard 41, Lone Oak 21

Lexington 36, Elkhart 6

Littlefield 39, Stanton 7

Luling 38, SA Cole 19

Lyford 36, San Diego 20

Malakoff 77, Eustace 0

Merkel 34, Eastland 28

Millsap 38, Dublin 12

Mineola 68, Bonham 20

Mount Vernon 77, Emory Rains 27

Natalia 12, Dilley 6

New Boston 50, Omaha Pewitt 48

New London West Rusk 38, Grand Saline 35

Newton 72, Trinity 6

Orangefield 61, Hardin 7

Palestine Westwood 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 19

Palmer 35, Corsicana Mildred 20

Paradise 48, Peaster 14

Poth 44, Nixon-Smiley 0

Pottsboro 36, Winnsboro 35

Redwater 41, Paris Chisum 14

Rio Vista 21, Malakoff Cross Roads 8

Rogers 44, Florence 0

Scurry-Rosser 28, Blooming Grove 7

Shallowater 71, Dalhart 39

Tatum 46, White Oak 14

Teague 26, Mexia 21

Tolar 50, De Leon 7

Troup 40, Arp 15

Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Clyde 21

Universal City Randolph 14, Ingram Moore 0

Van Alstyne 53, Farmersville 10

Wall 36, Ballinger 0

West 89, Maypearl 0

Whitewright 40, Tom Bean 6

Whitney 58, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Woodville 56, Huntington 12

CLASS 2A

Albany 56, Cross Plains 0

Amarillo Highland Park 31, Stinnett West Texas 16

Archer City 27, Haskell 20

Axtell 21, Italy 14

Baird 58, Lingleville 8

Bogata Rivercrest 22, Alba-Golden 20

Bovina 63, Crosbyton 21

Burton 54, Snook 12

Cayuga 13, Itasca 6

Centerville 42, Groveton 7

Chilton 56, Bartlett 0

Christoval 21, Ozona 2

Clarendon 48, Quanah 6

Clarksville 26, Detroit 20

Collinsville 57, Era 0

Crawford 55, Moody 0

Dawson 52, Hico 22

Deweyville 40, Colmesneil 28

Evadale 47, Sabine Pass 12

Falls City 56, Louise 6

Farwell 46, Sanford-Fritch 3

Flatonia 42, Schulenburg 7

Forsan 37, Anthony 0

Freer 14, Premont 13

Gorman 38, Perrin-Whitt 0

Granger 31, Bremond 28

Hale Center 28, Ralls 13

Harleton 21, Big Sandy 10

Hawley 60, Winters 6

Hearne 34, Weimar 24

Honey Grove 57, Quinlan Boles 8

Hubbard 37, Meridian 10

Joaquin 57, San Augustine 0

Junction 22, Harper 0

Keene Smith 55, Bethesda Christian 0

Lovelady 63, Hull-Daisetta 0

Marlin 48, Riesel 23

Mason 29, Johnson City 17

Maud 49, Cumby 0

McCamey 54, Water Valley 0

Milano 37, Iola 22

Miles 28, Hamlin 0

Muenster 42, Chico 0

New Deal 42, Floydada 7

Olney 31, Anson 14

Overton 47, Mount Enterprise 38

Pettus 44, Benavides 20

Price Carlisle 49, Cushing 20

Rocksprings 14, Charlotte 8

Roscoe 64, Abilene Texas Leadership 12

Rosebud-Lott 53, Bosqueville 52

Santa Maria 37, Riviera Kaufer 0

Santo 28, Lindsay 0

Saratoga West Hardin 43, Normangee 14

Seagraves 45, Plains 36

Seymour 42, Electra 0

Shamrock 41, Wheeler 7

Shelbyville 55, Grapeland 34

Shiner 49, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Simms Bowie 44, Linden-Kildare 14

Somerville 28, Runge 12

Springlake-Earth 54, Anton 6

Stratford 40, Panhandle 35

Sudan 48, Lockney 21

Sundown 43, Olton 26

Sunray 62, Boys Ranch 22

Tahoka 41, Post 20

Thorndale 56, Holland 54

Three Rivers 61, Kenedy 17

Timpson 70, Pineland West Sabine 8

Tioga 35, Alvord 14

Trenton 23, Nocona 21

Valley Mills 50, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Valley View 32, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14

Vega 21, Gruver 6

Wellington 50, Memphis 0

Windthorst 47, Munday 12

Wink 56, Iraan 14

Wolfe City 28, Como-Pickton 6

Woodsboro 22, Agua Dulce 20

Wortham 60, Frost 8

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 62, Lenorah Grady 54

Amherst 58, Wellman-Union 8

Aquilla 44, Coolidge 42

Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Blanket 66, Gustine 16

Blum 76, Milford 68

Brackett 42, Center Point 0

Brookesmith 46, Lohn 0

Chester 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 12

Crowell 58, Chillicothe 0

Follett 60, Wildorado 14

Garden City 81, Borden County 36

Gilmer Union Hill 65, Dallas Lutheran 14

Gordon 58, Bryson 0

Happy 78, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 38

Hart 61, Lazbuddie 16

Hedley 65, Lefors 63

Hermleigh 61, Rotan 16

Ira 54, Roscoe Highland 44

Jonesboro 62, Santa Anna 16

Lamesa Klondike 46, Loop 0

May 54, Lometa 6

Mertzon Irion County 78, Eden 0

New Home 63, Smyer 8

Newcastle 83, Cranfills Gap 34

Paducah 78, Harrold 0

Penelope 69, Gholson 20

Petersburg 72, Kress 62

Richland Springs 44, Rochelle 40

Robert Lee 54, Veribest 8

Ropesville Ropes 38, Morton 0

Sanderson 66, Dell City 14

Southland 51, Wilson 6

Sterling City 1, TLC Midland 0

Trinidad 55, Fruitvale 12

Westbrook 86, Roby 36

Whitharral 60, Cotton Center 0

Woodson 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0

Zephyr 58, Mullin 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 54, Irving The Highlands 8

Addison Trinity 41, Dallas Bishop Lynch 30

Arlington Oakridge 14, Dallas Greenhill 0

Austin Hill Country 70, Austin Veritas 20

Austin NYOS 59, SA Jubilee 6

Austin Regents 42, Austin Hyde Park 0

Bay Area Christian 21, Houston Northside Home 14

Baytown Christian 67, Conroe Covenant 64

Bellaire Episcopal 43, Dallas St. Mark 14

Brownsville St. Joseph 29, Austin St. Michael 28

Bryan Allen Academy 46, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0

Bryan Brazos Christian 28, Tomball Rosehill 20

Bryan Christian Homeschool 53, Stephenville FAITH 14

Bryan St. Joseph 56, Divine Savior Academy 6

Bulverde Bracken 46, High Island 0

Carrollton Prince of Peace 68, Austin TSD 46

Cedar Park Summit 41, SA Atonement 31

Colleyville Covenant 27, Arlington Pantego Christian 24

Dallas Bishop Dunne 35, Frisco Legacy Christian 21

Dallas Covenant 28, Bullard Brook Hill 14

Dallas First Baptist 50, Weatherford Christian 49, OT

Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, SA Cornerstone 6

FW All Saints 37, FW Southwest Christian 21

FW Nazarene 56, Lucas Christian 54

FW Trinity Valley 40, Austin St. Andrew’s 6

Grapevine Faith 55, Plano John Paul II 14

Houston Kinkaid 20, Dallas Episcopal 17

Houston Lutheran South 41, Beaumont Kelly 7

Houston Northland Christian 62, Houston Lutheran North 14

Houston Second Baptist 28, Fort Bend Christian 7

Houston St. John’s 30, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 28

Houston St. Pius X 2, Houston The Village 0

Houston St. Thomas 35, Tomball Concordia 7

Irving Cistercian 28, FW Country Day 27

John Cooper 26, Houston Christian 22

Longview Trinity 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 12

Marble Falls Faith 58, Concordia 8

McKinney Christian 58, Dallas Shelton 31

Midland Christian 61, Argyle Liberty Christian 49

Muenster Sacred Heart 42, FW Temple Christian 14

Pasadena First Baptist 63, Katy Faith West 0

Plano Prestonwood 42, FW Nolan 7

Rockwall Heritage 32, Garland Christian 0

SA Antonian 42, SA Central Catholic 14

SA Christian 21, SA Texas Military 18

Shiner St. Paul 38, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24

The Woodlands Christian 41, Katy Pope John 0

Tyler Grace Community 50, Flower Mound Coram Deo 37

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 52, Alvin 0

Arlington Grace Prep def. Willow Park Trinity Christian , forfeit

Arlington St. Paul 56, Westlake Academy 8

Azle Christian School def. Ranger , forfeit

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 51, Queen City 0

Community Christian 48, Kennedale Fellowship 0

Cypress Bridgeland 24, Cypress Ranch 17

DASCHE 44, Atlas Rattlers 8

EP Pebble Hills 38, EP Montwood 35

Fort Worth THESA 50, Joshua Johnson County 0

Fulshear 23, Magnolia West 20

FW Brewer 77, FW South Hills 7

FW Covenant Classical 64, Keller Harvest Christian 0

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 70, Dallas Academy 20

Houston Heights 45, Houston Westside 37

Houston Westbury Christian def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit

Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34

Jersey Village 36, Cypress Creek 21

Jordan 31, Katy Seven Lakes 21

Lake Belton 69, Granbury 14

Lubbock Trinity 49, FW Lake Country 0

McDade 54, Prairie Lea 6

Midland Holy Cross 53, Paint Rock 38

Midland Legacy 33, Odessa Permian 25

Pieper 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

Prosper Rock Hill 21, Little Elm 0

Rule def. Lueders-Avoca , forfeit

San Angelo Texas Leadership 28, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 65, Austin SPC 58

Waco Methodist 80, Taylor 56

West Columbia Charter 73, Sweeny 0

Corrigan-Camden 56, Jewett Leon 0

