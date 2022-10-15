SportsRed Zone: High School Football 2022 Actions Facebook Tweet Email Red Zone 2022: Week 8 high school football highlights By: Khadeeja Umana Posted at 10:13 PM, Oct 14, 2022 and last updated 2022-10-14 23:13:58-04 Check out the latest scores here.Game of the week: Band of the week: School Spirit Award: Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Weather 7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019