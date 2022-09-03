Texas high school football scores: Week 2

25 News

Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 03, 2022

Texas high school football scores as compiled by the Associated Press for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022: PREP FOOTBALL RED ZONE SCOREBOARD: High school football scores Red Zone 2022: Week 2 high school football highlights CLASS 6A Allen 49, Houston King 14 Amarillo Tascosa 48, Midland Legacy 27 Arlington Martin 44, Cedar Hill 6 Austin Vandegrift 45, Cedar Park 0 Austin Westlake 47, Converse Judson 14 Cibolo Steele 35, Lake Travis 28 Coppell 30, South Grand Prairie 26 Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54 Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14 Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14 Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0 Donna North 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9 Eagle Pass 35, Boerne-Champion 27 Edinburg North 19, Brownsville Rivera 9 Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg 13 Harlingen 76, Mercedes 21 Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28 Killeen Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13 Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0 McAllen 26, Mission 7 Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32 Northwest Eaton 27, Little Elm 24 Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7 Plano 35, Keller Central 34 Plano East 47, Garland Naaman Forest 40 Richardson Lake Highlands 27, Lewisville Flower Mound 17 Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23 Round Rock 52, SA Reagan 31 Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16 SA East Central 34, SA Roosevelt 23 SA Johnson 38, SA Northside O’Connor 23 SA MacArthur 42, SA Northside Holmes 33 SA Northside Warren 35, Del Rio 15 SA South San Antonio 31, Sotomayor 17 San Angelo Central 52, EP Montwood 49 San Benito 49, Brownsville Pace 0 Southlake Carroll 38, Lewisville Marcus 7 Waco 45, Dallas White 27 Waxahachie 50, Arlington Lamar 7 CLASS 5A Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7 Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7 Burleson Centennial 42, Frisco 14 Castroville Medina Valley 16, SA Northside Jay 3 CC Calallen 41, Mexico, N.Y. 6 Dallas Conrad 40, Dallas Adamson 6 Denton Braswell 48, Keller Fossil Ridge 21 Dripping Springs 37, SA Wagner 7 Elgin 38, Austin Akins 7 EP Parkland 9, EP Austin 7 Floresville 21, SA Southwest 14 Frisco Wakeland 28, FW Brewer 6 FW Wyatt 21, Joshua 6 Georgetown 41, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27 Huntsville 21, Bryan 14 Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3 Leander Glenn 35, Victoria West 3 Lockhart 37, Waco Connally 12 Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0 Manor 34, SA Cornerstone 13 Midlothian 28, Ennis 10 New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0 Port Arthur Memorial 42, Nederland 21 Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25 Royse City 47, Lewisville The Colony 20 SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Brackenridge 23 SA Burbank 24, SA Houston 14 SA Highlands 27, SA McCollum 10 SA Kennedy 27, Lytle 13 SA Lanier 36, SA Jefferson 6 Saginaw Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20 Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22 Seagoville 47, North Dallas 8 Sherman 34, Princeton 30 Somerset 23, SA Southside 14 Sulphur Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 17 Texarkana Texas 48, Colleyville Heritage 23 Uvalde 34, Eagle Pass Winn 28 West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21 WF Rider 30, Decatur 24 CLASS 4A Anna 39, Aubrey 34 Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 18 Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 6 Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7 Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16 Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35 Carthage 51, Pittsburg 22 Celina 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 3 Cuero 46, Geronimo Navarro 13 Giddings 21, Jarrell 14 Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14 Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7 Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21 Hondo 52, Carrizo Springs 20 Iowa Park 63, FW Benbrook 21 Kennedale 27, Alvarado 12 La Feria 27, PSJA Southwest 25 Llano 29, Burnet 21 Midlothian Heritage 64, Cleburne 0 Navasota 27, Madisonville 21 Pearsall 36, SA Cole 20 Poteet 16, Goliad 13 Robinson 35, Caldwell 7 Robstown 28, San Antonio YMLA 14 Sealy 48, Smithville 0 Sinton 44, Rockport-Fulton 27 Springtown 35, Graham 13 Wimberley 35, Pieper 0 CLASS 3A Clyde 26, Eastland 0 Coleman 48, Ballinger 0 Columbus 44, La Grange 7 Comanche 42, Bangs 18 Diboll 33, Kirbyville 24 Franklin 77, Mexia 13 Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14 Holliday 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 19 Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27 Lyford 46, La Villa 7 Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34 New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 7 San Diego 45, Kingsville King 7 Shallowater 40, Seminole 27 Tolar 51, Early 14 Van Alstyne 30, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26 Woodville 23, Newton 22 CLASS 2A Albany 55, Dublin 14 Baird 50, Moran 0 Cross Plains 27, De Leon 6 Groveton 27, Trinity 0 Hull-Daisetta 12, Warren 6 La Pryor 27, Pettus 0 Mason 27, Brady 7 Miles 40, Sterling City 21 Olney 43, Petrolia 6 San Saba 19, Junction 6 Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7 Shamrock 44, Stinnett West Texas 6 Shiner 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 0 Stratford 41, Sunray 21 Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20 Valley View 36, Alvord 27 CLASS 1A Abbott 62, FW Covenant Classical 8 Benjamin 74, Wildorado 0 Blackwell 48, Eden 0 Blanket 40, Bryson 12 Bluff Dale 52, Perrin-Whitt 6 Borden County 60, Meadow 14 Brackett 42, Kenedy 20 Claude 70, Hedley 46 Garden City 54, Menard 8 Gilmer Union Hill 67, Burkeville 0 Happy 64, Follett 14 Hermleigh 52, Abilene Christian 38 Kopperl 24, Brookesmith 8 Lingleville 56, Vernon Northside 6 Lometa 44, Blum 38 Lueders-Avoca 0, Santa Anna 0 May 77, Austin SPC 46 McLean 77, Amarillo PCHEA 0 Medina 60, Paint Rock 0 Miami 69, Lefors 12 Nazareth 67, Hart 7 Newcastle 49, Woodson 0 Oakwood 55, Campbell 6 Premont 60, Progreso 7 Rankin 58, Imperial Buena Vista 8 Richland Springs 52, Austin Royals 0 Rochelle 70, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20 Sanderson 47, Marfa 0 Sidney 50, Rising Star 44 Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50 Throckmorton 36, Roscoe Highland 26 Turkey Valley 46, Springlake-Earth 12 White Deer 66, Anton 16 Whitharral 60, Kress 38 Zephyr 46, Veribest 0 PRIVATE SCHOOLS Austin Regents 31, Midland Christian 14 Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0 Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15 Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14 Lubbock Christ The King 50, Cotton Center 0 SA Antonian 24, Blanco 16 SA Central Catholic 48, SA Memorial 0 SA Christian 29, Dilley 13 Shiner St. Paul 38, SA Texas Military 35 OTHER C.E. Byrd , La. 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7 Davenport 31, Kerrville Tivy 28 EP Pebble Hills 50, EP Del Valle 13 Hooker , Okla. 41, Wheeler 8 Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30 Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34 Longview Heritage 72, Fruitvale 0 Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Roby 2 Plano Coram Deo 34, Waco Live Oak Classical 30 Randle 30, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS Bryant, Ark. vs. Denton Ryan, ccd. Chillicothe vs. Vernon Northside, ccd. Lingleville vs. Rotan, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.