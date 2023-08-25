Texas heat, drought reveals World War I shipwrecks

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The intense Texas heat can make you feel like you're seeing things.

But near the border with Louisiana, people started seeing ships from World War I due to the ongoing drought.

Take a look at the EFC ships from World War I.

Texas historians confirmed the ships this week in the Neches and Sabine rivers.

The Ferris type ship was up to 282 feet long and transported goods across the Atlantic.

More than a dozen of the wooden-hulled ships were built in Beaumont but later converted to barges

The Texas Historical Commission says they were most likely sunk in the rivers back in the 1920s.

The agency says if you find a shipwreck -- just leave it alone.

That's the best way to protect Texas history.