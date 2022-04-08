Texas grandfather shot twice during home invasion; suspects still at large

HOUSTON, Texas — Intruders demanding money shot a 51-year-old grandfather twice – in his head and shoulder – while his 2-year-old grandson was there, Houston police say.

The robbery occurred about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Carby Road on the northside of Houston, according to Houston Police Department spokesman John Cannon.

Investigators say the robbers escaped with an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry.

Before being transported to an area hospital, the victim was able to describe the suspects, police said. He said the four suspects were Hispanic and possibly in their 20s, police said.

The grandfather reportedly remains in critical condition. His grandson, authorities said, was unharmed.

Police didn’t disclose if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Police say it wasn’t a random home invasion and instead was a targeted robbery, according to police.

eanwhile, Cannon said police are actively canvassing the area and asking neighbors for security footage in hopes of locating the suspects.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 521-4600. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

