Texas flight delayed after passenger sends nudes to entire plane

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — In Texas, a flight was delayed after a passenger airdropped nude photos to the entire plane.

It happened on a southwest flight from Houston to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Whether it was a sick prank or something else nobody on board was amused with the airdrop.

Imagine sitting in your seat with your eyes closed - waiting for your flight from hobby airport to take off.

In two hours you'll be on a beach in Mexico.

But your daydream is rudely interrupted by a notification.

Someone has just sent you an airdrop.

Should you accept it or decline it?

Ok, accept.

Bad decision.

You've just allowed a fellow passenger to send you a nude photo.

Now you wonder which one of the passengers it could be.

But you weren't the only one to get the pic.

"So here's the deal: if this continues while we're on the ground, I'm going to have to pull back to the gate," the pilot said.

"Everybody's gonna have to get off, we're gonna have to get security involved and vacation is gonna be ruined,"

"So you folks, whatever that 'AirDrop' thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let's get yourselves to Cabo."

Yes, this really did happen.

And no, he didn't have to turn around the plane.

That passenger did give his "Airdrop thing" a rest for the remainder of the flight.

Southwest Airlines has since released the following statement:

"The safety, security and well-being of customers and employees is the southwest team's highest priority at all times,

"When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us."

Luckily for that passenger - whether an accident or on purpose, the situation was handled on the plane.

No law enforcement was dispatched upon landing.