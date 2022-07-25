Texas fireball: Residents across the state witness nighttime spectacle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The stars shine bright deep in the heart of Texas - and that's not all!

A big fireball briefly lit up the night sky all over the state, just after 10:00 Sunday night.

Many eyewitnesses say it looks like a meteor.

This only lasted for a few seconds, causing a trail behind it before fading away.

Doorbell video from a house in College Station is one of many recordings documenting the excitement.

The American Meteor Society has more than 200 sightings, including folks in Belton, Temple, Lorena, and Elm Mott.

The fireball was also spotted as far away as Louisiana and Oklahoma.