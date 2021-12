DALLAS, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of Dallas.

Jakiara Rider, 14, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. at 7625 Hume Drive in Dallas. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Rider was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants, according to the DPS alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.