Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio.
Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio.
The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Rodriguez was last seen wearing a neon green hoodie, beige shorts, and gray slip-on shoes, according to the DPS alert.
He is described as a Hispanic male weighing 140 pounds, standing at 5 foot 8 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000.