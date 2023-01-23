Watch Now
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man

(Texas Department of Public Safety)
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jan 22, 2023
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio.

Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio.

The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a neon green hoodie, beige shorts, and gray slip-on shoes, according to the DPS alert.

He is described as a Hispanic male weighing 140 pounds, standing at 5 foot 8 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000.

