Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio teen

The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities
Lamarquis Myles
Posted at 11:57 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 00:57:45-04

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio.

Lamarquis Myles

Lamarquis Myles, 18, was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday at the 100 Block of Hunters Spring in San Antonio.

The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Myles was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, and black and white Nikes, according to the DPS alert.

He also has braces on his upper teeth and dreadlocks that reach the middle of his back.

He is described as a Black male, weighing 139 pounds, standing at five feet, 9 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medina County Sheriff's Office at (830) 741-6153.

