Watch Now
News

Actions

Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for Houston teen

The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities
Texas DPS.PNG
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Texas DPS)
Texas DPS.PNG
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 07:11:15-04

HOUSTON — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of Houston.

Shaquan Burns, 14, was last seen at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at the 139 block of East 20th Street in Houston.

The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Burns was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes with a slim athletic build.

Texas DPS.PNG

He is described as a Black male weighing 120 pounds, standing at five feet, 7 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston ISD Police Department at (713) 892-7777.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019