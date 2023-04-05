Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for Houston teen

HOUSTON — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of Houston.

Shaquan Burns, 14, was last seen at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at the 139 block of East 20th Street in Houston.

The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Burns was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes with a slim athletic build.

(Texas DPS)

He is described as a Black male weighing 120 pounds, standing at five feet, 7 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston ISD Police Department at (713) 892-7777.