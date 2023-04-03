Watch Now
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for Dallas woman

Posted at 9:19 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 10:20:54-04

DALLAS, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing woman out of Dallas.

Serenity Frazier, 20, was last seen at 12:00 a.m. Monday at the 4800 block of Coles Manor Place in Dallas.

The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Frazier was last seen on foot wearing multicolored Christmas pajamas and a blue purse, according to the DPS alert.

She is described as a Black female weighing 105 pounds, standing at five feet, three inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.

