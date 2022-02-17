Texas DPS: Help needed identifying victims after 2 arrested for sexual assault, child porn

Staff reports

Two suspects were arrested Thursday on child pornography, aggravated sexual assault and other felony charges, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jose Tovar, Jr., 31, of San Antonio, faces charges of one count of promotion of child pornography, seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6.

Dezaraie Lynn Mrazek, 30, of San Antonio, faces charges of one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6, seven counts of possession of child pornography, one count of bestiality, one count of sending lewd and lascivious material and one count of failing to report an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“CID Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang Unit (TAG) Human Trafficking Division in San Antonio are asking for the public’s help to identify other possible victims,” a Texas DPS social media post said Thursday. “If you or your children have had contact with these suspects, please call the Texas Fusion Center at (866) 786-5972.”