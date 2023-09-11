Watch Now
World's tallest dog from Texas battling cancer, loses leg

Posted at 12:28 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 15:41:14-04

There's a record holder in Texas... and he's a very, very good boy.

He's also very, very big.

A great dane named Zeus holds the title for world's tallest living dog in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Zeus measured in at 7 feet tall when he set the record in 2022. Zeus is three years old and lives with his humans in Bedford, Texas, USA.

Now, he's fighting cancer, and had a leg amputated recently.

He's still the world's tallest dog. The family is asking for medical help with a GoFundMe.

"He's hurting now. So we don't want him to hurt. We don't want him to be in pain," said Brittany Davis, his owner. "I want him to be happy. I want him to be as healthy as he can be. Mostly I want him to be pain free and enjoy what time we have left."

