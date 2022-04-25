Texas citizen helps police stop 3 catalytic converter thieves

PLANO, Texas — A Plano citizen helped police stop a group of catalytic converter thieves this past Friday, said officials.

A local employee had been working when a customer notified them that there was a catalytic converter theft going on in the parking lot, according to the Plano Police Department.

After being notified, the employee went and noticed a man underneath a vehicle attempting to take parts off.

The man then quickly entered a vehicle and fled the location, said police.

However, the employee was able to not only gather a description of the male suspect and the vehicle, but also the license plate of said vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect at another local business, underneath another vehicle.

The suspect fled after being approached by officers, said Plano police.

Running towards his vehicle, the driver's door popped open and another suspect began fleeing, leading to the two running in different directions.

A female suspect was spotted in the back seat of the vehicle and placed under arrest, said police.

Officers were able to apprehend the other two suspects following a pursuit, including one that involved one of the men running across US Highway 75.

Officers recovered a catalytic converter inside the suspect vehicle, as well as a pistol, said Plano police.

"Thanks to the vigilant work of our Plano citizens and the outstanding coordination of our officers, 3 criminals were taken off the streets," said Plano police.

"It just goes to show how impactful it can be when the Plano community partners with the police in order to create and keep our city safe,"