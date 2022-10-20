Texas child gets his police badge while fighting cancer

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department, joined by law enforcement agencies in surrounding communities, on Wednesday swore in 10-year-old Devarjaye Daniel as an honorary police officer of their agency.

Three years ago, Davarjaye was diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer.

Since then, Devarjaye has made it his mission to be sworn in by as many police agencies as possible.

To date, Devarjaye has been sworn in by 670 agencies.

Devarjaye has wanted to be a cop since his family received help from law enforcement during Tropical Storm Harvey.

His father says when they learned about Devarjaye cancer, he was devastated.

But knowing the child Devarjaye is, his father knew there was inspiration his child could give to others — and they are spreading that inspiration visiting many other states and police agencies.