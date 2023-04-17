By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

An unknown person told Austin police on Sunday evening that they placed a pipe bomb in the state Capitol, according to an emergency alert from the Department of Public Safety.

DPS has evacuated the building and troopers with K9 dogs are searching the scene.

DPS and Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear whether the Capitol will reopen Monday, when lawmakers are scheduled to meet. Lawmakers were not convening on Sunday evening at the time the threat was called in.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

We can’t wait to welcome you Sept. 21-23 to the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/04/16/texas-capitol-bomb-threat/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

"Texas Capitol evacuated and searched amid bomb threat" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.