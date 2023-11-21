Texas A&M Central Texas highlights first generation students with new honor society

KILLEEN, Texas — Cruz Gonzales is a senior at Texas A&M Central Texas. He's a Business Administration major and just a few weeks away from being the first college graduate in his family.

"My mom was able to go to high school and finish high school," he told 25 News. "My dad was only able to go to second grade and when I say only second grade, I mean only second grade. He skipped preschool, he skipped first, he just went to second grade and then his dad was like we need to work."

His family moved to the United States from Mexico when he was just two years old and put an emphasis on the importance of his and his brothers' education.

"My parents sacrificed and endured these whole years, it's fruitful every time I come here," Gonzales said. "That's the mindset being a first generation, it's like I get to do this because a lot of people especially in my family they don't get to do this."

Gonzales' story is not uncommon among first generation students.

Texas A&M Central Texas recently started the Tri-Alpha honor society to recognize some of those students who were first in their families to attend college. It just started this semester and inducted 11 students into the inaugural group earlier this month.

Shiara Velo is another one of the founding members.

"Every day feels like a dream. When I drive here and I see my school, I can't believe that I study here," she said. "I feel more than proud, just like blessed."

She's studying social work and is expected to graduate in the summer. Velo's parents have high school diplomas and she said it was their dream to see her attend a university.

"My mom always encouraged us since we were little to go to school," she said. "She sacrificed a lot for us and said hey I wasn't able to go to school right now, but I'm going to make sure you can."

The group will now meet regularly to serve as mentors and highlight the accomplishments of other first-generation students on their campus.

"Things seems impossible until you get it done, then just add it to your list of accomplishments," Velo said. "Just follow your dreams."

Requirements other than being a first-generation student include having 30 credit hours and a 3.2 GPA.