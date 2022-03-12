Tennessee woman charged with killing son, neglecting other children

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been charged with killing her 3-year-old son and neglecting four other children, according to court records.

Brenda Dawn Behunin, 33, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on 13 charges including murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect, news outlets reported.

Behunin “recklessly” killed her son while abusing him, according to court documents that said the child suffered “serious bodily injury.”

The unresponsive boy was taken to a hospital on Jan. 1 and died on Jan. 11. Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said in a statement that an investigation contradicted the mother’s statement that the child was injured in a fall.

Four other children were listed as victims in court documents, including two 10-year-old boys, a 12-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

Behunin is being held in the Sevier County Jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.