Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS

Posted at 10:15 PM, Jan 03, 2023
BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday.

Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the scene, DPS said.

According to DPS, the accident occurred just after 2:35 p.m. Sunday.

“The Lexus was parked on the improved shoulder disabled with a flat tire and slightly in the roadway,” DPS said in a news release.

The crash investigation is continuing.

25 News will provide additional details if they become available.

