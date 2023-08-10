Watch Now
Temple woman killed in Coryell County crash: DPS

Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 10, 2023
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Temple woman was killed in a crash Wednesday at an intersection at SH 36 and TX 236 near the Coryell-Bell County line.

Patricia Fischer Shaw, a passenger in a 2020 Dodge Ram truck, was pronounced dead on scene.

She was a passenger in the truck driven by a 65-year-old man.

The Temple man was traveling north on TX 236 when he failed to “yield right of way” at the stop sign and his truck collided with a 2022 Ford F-350 – towing a trailer – traveling west on SH 36, DPS said in a news release.

The F-350 was driven by a 35-year-old Belton man.

The crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Next of kin have been notified, DPS said.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

