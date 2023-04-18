Temple shooting injures 1, suspect at large: Police

TEMPLE, Texas – Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one injured today.

The shooting occurred at 3:42 p.m. at the Temple College University Courtyard Apartments.

Shot in the leg, the victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information should call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers remain anonymous.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.