Motorcyclist killed in Temple crash

Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 24, 2022
TEMPLE, Texas - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after crashing with a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.

Temple police urged drivers to take alternate routes.

The accident occurred just after 9 p.m.

The name of the motorcyclist wasn't immediately released, pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured.

According to a social media message, the section of West Adams Avenue near the accident is currently shut down.

25 News will provide additional information as it becomes available.

