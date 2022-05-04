Temple police seeking info related to morning drive-by shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in gathering information related to a drive-by shooting.

Around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, Temple police were dispatched to the 600 Block of South 15th in response to a reported drive-by shooting.

No injuries have been reported.

However, one vehicle was hit by a bullet, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple P.D. at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where reports can be made anonymously.