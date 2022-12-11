Watch Now
News

Actions

Police investigating suspects in 2 vehicles ‘shooting at each other’ in Temple

police lights.jpg
KXXV
police lights.jpg
Posted at 7:15 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 21:08:44-05

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police are investigating after witnesses reported suspects in two vehicles traveling down E. Avenue B were “shooting at each other,” police said Saturday.

Officers determined one vehicle had been hit by a bullet when they responded to the incident in the 900 block of E. Avenue B just after 5:20 p.m., a news release said.

“No injuries have been reported,” the release said. “No suspects have been identified at this time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019