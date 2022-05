TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 700 block of West Avenue E.

“Two suspects in a white vehicle fired towards individuals at the address” about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a news release on Friday said.

No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Callers remain anonymous.