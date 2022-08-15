Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35.

Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299.

"The vehicle struck the retaining wall near the exit, causing the crash," Temple police said in a social media message Monday. "The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle."