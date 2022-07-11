Teens hospitalized after failed robbery attempt in Houston: Police

HOUSTON, Texas — A pair of Houston teens are hospitalized after being shot while attempting to rob a family, police said.

Sometime after midnight this morning, officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive in response to a shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Police said a family had just arrived home when two male teens walked up to their SUV and opened the rear door.

Sitting inside, was the couple's 1-year-old child.

Police said the father responded by shooting several rounds at the teens, striking both suspects.

The wife, who had been driving at the time, then drove off in an attempt to get away from them.

A car had reportedly driven up to the incident sometime afterward, the driver is believed to have been working alongside the suspect, police said.

Both wounded suspects were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

They are said to both be in stable condition.

No information regarding any charges for either party involved has been released.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.