Teen suspected in carjackings charged in killing of boy

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A teenager suspected in recent carjackings that occurred in New Orleans has been charged with murder in the killing of a sixth-grade boy earlier this year.

Tyrese Harris, 18, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Derrick Cash, 12, who was found dead on Jan. 3 near a vehicle that had been reported stolen, news outlets reported.

A police report said Harris admitted to killing the boy while being questioned about a carjacking that occurred outside a Costco store in New Orleans on Feb. 1 and left a woman with a fractured skull, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. He also was suspected in another carjacking attempt that occurred at the same location, news outlets reported.

Court records to show whether Harris had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf were not immediately available.