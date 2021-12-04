BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Friday at a church site in Alabama.

Michael Fauber, 18, was at the Birmingham Stake Center with two other missionaries and a group of people playing basketball when an unknown person entered the building.

After speaking with Fauber, the unidentified person shot him multiple times before fleeing the facility.

Fauber, who is from Ohio, was taken to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. He is now listed in serious but stable condition.

No other missionaries were injured in the shooting. It is not known if the shooting suspect has been apprehended by law enforcement officials.