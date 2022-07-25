Teen killed in Houston gas station shooting, suspects wanted: Police

HOUSTON, Texas — A male teen is dead after a fatal gas station shooting in southeast Houston this weekend, police said.

As first published by ABC 13, around 10:23 p.m. this Sunday, officers were dispatched to an Exxon gas station along the Gulf Freeway near Astoria on reports of a shooting.

Police said a patrolling officer was in the area when they heard the gunshots and call it in.

Upon arrival, police said a dead male teen was found slumped over in an SUV.

Police also learned that two other injured teens had already been transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast by a witness.

Said witness later returned to the scene where he was interviewed by authorities.

The witness is reported to have heard the kids "yelling for help," when he decided that driving them himself to the hospital down the street would be "faster", Houston Police Department's Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu said.

Cantu noted that one teen was later taken by Life Flight to another hospital in critical condition.

The second teen, who police said was grazed by a bullet, remains hospitalized at Memorial Hermann.

ABC13 has since reported that both teens are expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators said that new surveillance video shows the two suspects in question holding what appears to be an automatic "long gun."

A total of six bullet holes can later be seen on the windshield of the victim's SUV.

Authorities said they are still unsure of the exact number of rounds fired during the shooting.

At the time of this publication, the search continues for the two suspects.

Authorities believe that all parties involved knew one another.

Police have since described the suspects as Black men, with one wearing dark shorts and a black shirt that night.

The other is described as having worn dark clothing, with long pants and flip-flops with white socks.

The only description of the suspect's car available at this time is that the car had been parked in the back that night.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (713)-308-3600.