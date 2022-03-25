Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that's taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando, Florida’s, tourist district. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year. Sheriff's officials say he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The 430-foot ride opened late last year and is billed as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower.