Teen Chick-fil-A worker shot over milkshake: Police

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A disagreement over a milkshake escalated into a shooting at a Philadelphia Chick-fil-A restaurant Monday.

It ended with a 17-year-old employee getting hit in the leg and a suspect landing in custody.

A dispute over a milkshake order brought police out to this Adams Ave. Chick-fil-A.

When a disgruntled customer whom investigators say was driving for Doordash lost his cool and fired a single shot at the store.

"We are not going to tolerate kids who are doing the right thing, working at a job and working at a company that does the right thing, and individuals here over something minor like this fire a gun," said Captain John Walker.

That 40-caliber shot hit a team leader with the fast-food restaurant in the leg.

The argument started when only one milkshake was included in the order. The shooter was demanding a second, according to police. They say at one point the driver pulled out a gun, placing it on his lap.

A manager then brought his employees back in the store, that's when that shot was fired.

Police say the vehicle then fled. But eventually, they tracked it to the 4000 block of Glendale where a positive ID of the alleged shooter was made.

"He knew immediately from the clothing and a tattoo this individual had, which was a tattoo on his neck with a pyramid with an eye it and some wings on it," added Walker.

Police are asking the district attorney's office to seek a high bail to keep the suspect behind bars.

The injured employee is in stable condition.