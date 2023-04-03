Teen birthday party fight in Brenham ends in fatal gunfire, 1 killed: KTRK

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) — A teen birthday party fight in ended in fatal gun violence and the suspect is still on the run, police said.

As first published by ABC13, around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Tom Green Street on reports of gunfire.

Initial investigations have since revealed that a large crowd of teens had been fighting at the party.

Upon arrival, police said numerous teens and parents were seen running from the party.

Two people were also found to have been shot, police said.

Police said the two victims received medical treatment until Washington County first responders arrived.

One of those victims was later pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said.

The other victim has since been treated and released from a hospital, officials also said.

ABC13 has since obtained surveillance showing what appears to be a white car approaching the residence and then later shooting.

In the video, people can also be seen running.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Released surveillance video courtesy of ABC13:

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Conner Caskey at 979-337-7378.