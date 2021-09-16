Watch
Tables Still Available: 'Boots, Buckles & Bling' event set for Friday

Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 12:44:24-04

WACO, Texas — Strap on your boots for the 3rd annual Boots, Buckles and Bling event on Friday, Sept. 17 at The Baylor Club for a VIP reception, silent & live auction, dinner being serviced, dessert stations, beverages, live music, and dancing!

Proceeds will support Cenikor Waco’s full continuum of care to assist men and women in becoming responsible citizens free of substance use disorders. All funds raised will remain in the Waco Community.

If you have any questions about this event, email Stacie Woodall at event@cenikor.org

