Tables Still Available: 'Boots, Buckles & Bling' event set for Friday

WACO, Texas — Strap on your boots for the 3rd annual Boots, Buckles and Bling event on Friday, Sept. 17 at The Baylor Club for a VIP reception, silent & live auction, dinner being serviced, dessert stations, beverages, live music, and dancing!

Proceeds will support Cenikor Waco’s full continuum of care to assist men and women in becoming responsible citizens free of substance use disorders. All funds raised will remain in the Waco Community.

If you have any questions about this event, email Stacie Woodall at event@cenikor.org

