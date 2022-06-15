Suspects sought in Temple shooting that left two injured: Police

TEMPLE, Texas – Police are looking for “multiple suspects” after two men were shot Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

The shooting, which sent the two men to the hospital, occurred about 8 p.m. A third man with the victims was unharmed, police said.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a dark-colored Dodge Dot with a broken headlight.

“The vehicle was last seen fleeing eastbound on Canyon Creek Drive toward 5th Street,” a Temple Police Department news release said.

The case remains under investigation.

Temple police are encouraging anyone with information to call (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can be anonymous.