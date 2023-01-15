Suspect in custody for allegedly shooting at speeding vehicle: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at someone who raced through a Temple neighborhood at a high speed, police said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane about 4 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported in what police have deemed an aggravated assault. The case remains under investigation.

The name of the suspect wasn't immediately released.

Anyone with information should contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers remain anonymous.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.