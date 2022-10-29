Suspect detained: Police investigating College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive.

A yet-to-be-named suspect has been detained, a College Station Police Department tweet said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Officers on scene of a shooting at the 900 block of Colgate Dr. There is no threat to the public and one subject has been detained. pic.twitter.com/E8r9xteD8D — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 29, 2022

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.