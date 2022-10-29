Watch Now
Suspect detained: Police investigating College Station shooting

(Source: pixabay)
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 19:23:09-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive.

A yet-to-be-named suspect has been detained, a College Station Police Department tweet said.

No additional details were immediately available.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

