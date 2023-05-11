Suspect arrested and charged in homicide case involving 17-year-old victim: Waco police

STORY UPDATE

WACO, Texas — Police arrested 17-year-old Ruben Villa Lee Dominguez on Wednesday and have since charged him with murder in the homicide investigation of 17-year-old Tercquan Johnson, according to the city of Waco.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are searching for a suspect involved in Tuesday’s murder of a teen.

The shooting death of the 17-year-old man occurred near the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen Road, Waco police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene about 8:40 p.m. and found the teen with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. Next of kin were notified.

It is the sixth murder investigation – and the seventh individual murdered – in 2023.

Anyone with information should call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP.

25 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.